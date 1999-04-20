Short Take: Concentric Network loss narrows

Concentric Network posted a narrower first quarter loss. Including an acquisition-related charge of $12 million, Concentric, a network services company, reported a net loss of $19.9 million, or $1.17 a share, compared with a net loss of $20.2 million, or $1.64 a share, for the same quarter a year ago. Quarterly revenue for the period ended March 31 nearly doubled to $30.1 million from $16.5 million last year.
