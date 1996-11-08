CNET también está disponible en español.

Internet

Short Take: Computer attack slows Times' site

In addition to requests for election information Tuesday night, the New York Times' Web site was also swamped with requests for access apparently generated by a hacker. The attack was similar to a September attack against Internet service provider Panix. The Times said that requests which continued on Wednesday did not crash the their servers, but slowed them down.

