Short Take: Compaq names new CIO

Compaq has tapped Michael Capellas to become its senior VP of information management and CIO. Capellas will help support the combined operations of Compaq, as well as the acquired operations of Digital and Tandem. Previously, Capellas was senior VP and general manager of Oracle's global energy sector. He also spent 18 years with Schlumberger and has served on SAP's management team.
