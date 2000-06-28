Short Take: Companies push DVD+RW standard

Hewlett-Packard, Philips Electronics, Ricoh, Sony and other industry leaders in CD-ReWritable technology announced the availability of verifications tools and media speed manufacturers' adoption of the DVD+RW. Considered the next generation of recordable storage. DVD+RW disks will hold 4.7 gigabytes of data, more than eight times as much as current CD-RW disks, and can be played in DVD video players.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.