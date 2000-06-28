Short Take: Companies push DVD+RW standard

Hewlett-Packard, Philips Electronics, Ricoh, Sony and other industry leaders in CD-ReWritable technology announced the availability of verifications tools and media speed manufacturers' adoption of the DVD+RW. Considered the next generation of recordable storage. DVD+RW disks will hold 4.7 gigabytes of data, more than eight times as much as current CD-RW disks, and can be played in DVD video players.