CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Short Take: Comcast completes acquisition of Jones stake

Comcast, one of the nation's largest cable television operators, completed its acquisition of a controlling stake in the smaller Jones Intercable. Comcast now owns about 47 percent of the company, controls three-fourths of the board of directors, and as a result, Jones will be consolidated as a subsidiary of Comcast. Meanwhile, Janco Partners financial analyst Ted Henderson raised his rating on Jones to "buy" calling the company "the best buy in the domestic broadband arena."

    Comcast, one of the nation's largest cable television operators, completed its acquisition of a controlling stake in the smaller Jones Intercable. Comcast now owns about 47 percent of the company, controls three-fourths of the board of directors, and as a result, Jones will be consolidated as a subsidiary of Comcast. Meanwhile, Janco Partners financial analyst Ted Henderson raised his rating on Jones to "buy" calling the company "the best buy in the domestic broadband arena."

    Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real