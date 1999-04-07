Short Take: Comcast completes acquisition of Jones stake

Comcast, one of the nation's largest cable television operators, completed its acquisition of a controlling stake in the smaller Jones Intercable. Comcast now owns about 47 percent of the company, controls three-fourths of the board of directors, and as a result, Jones will be consolidated as a subsidiary of Comcast. Meanwhile, Janco Partners financial analyst Ted Henderson raised his rating on Jones to "buy" calling the company "the best buy in the domestic broadband arena."