Mobile

Short Take: C&W to build Japanese network

British communications company Cable & Wireless plans to build a $1.4 billion fiber-optic network in Japan over the next five years. The network, which will predominately offer data services to Japanese businesses, will connect 80 cities and is expected to create 1,000 new jobs. Cable & Wireless also will build fiber-optic and wireless metropolitan networks in Tokyo and Osaka.

