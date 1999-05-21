Short Take: Big names at workstation confab

Bill Gates and Craig Barrett will preside over the Workstation Leadership Forum '99, starting June 29 in San Francisco, a confab dedicated to promoting Intel-Windows NT workstations. Last year, their two companies focused on the number of application vendors coming to the platform. This year, the sponsors will seek to highlight corporate users. Sony, for instance, will reveal how they have used Wintel workstations in films.