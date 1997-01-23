CNET también está disponible en español.

Internet

Short Take: Beatrice shows women around the Web

Yahoo and Women's Wire producer Wire Networks launched Beatrice's Web Guide, a site designed to guide women toward women-oriented sites on the Web. Initial sponsors include Maytag/Jenair, iVillage, Avon, and Budget Rent-A-Car.

