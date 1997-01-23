Short Take: Beatrice shows women around the Web

Yahoo and Women's Wire producer Wire Networks launched Beatrice's Web Guide, a site designed to guide women toward women-oriented sites on the Web. Initial sponsors include Maytag/Jenair, iVillage, Avon, and Budget Rent-A-Car.
CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Yahoo and Women's Wire producer Wire Networks launched Beatrice's Web Guide, a site designed to guide women toward women-oriented sites on the Web. Initial sponsors include Maytag/Jenair, iVillage, Avon, and Budget Rent-A-Car.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.