Short Take: Apple releases VideoPhone Kit

Apple Computer released the Apple VideoPhone Kit today for PowerMac and Performa users who want to see and talk to each other over the Internet. The kit comes with a camera and cables, the QuickTime Conferencing system extension, and the Apple VideoPhone application. Mac-to-Mac users have full conferencing capability, including audio, video and a shared whiteboard. Apple VideoPhone users can hold audio-only conversations or text-based chats with Windows and Unix users running Netscape CoolTalk. For audio conferencing, a minimum 28.8 modem speed is necessary. For videoconferencing, an ISDN connection is necessary. The VideoPhone Kit is available immediately for approximately $280.