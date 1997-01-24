Short Take: Apple offers MPEG QuickTime software

Apple Computer has released its QuickTime MPEG extension. The product enables full-screen, software-only playback of MPEG-1 and VideoCD audio and video files on Power Mac computers, and is available for downloading from the QuickTime site.
