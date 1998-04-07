Short Take: Analysts report possible move to sell CNET's Snap

Volpe Brown Whelan said in an analyst report that CNET: The Computer Network is "rumored to be exploring a strategic media partnership for [Snap Online], under which the partner would take a majority interest in Snap." A CNET spokeswoman said the company doesn't comment on rumors. Snap, an online service and content aggregator, is a division of CNET, which also publishes NEWS.COM.
