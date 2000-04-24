Short Take: 2Wire nabs $53 million

2Wire, which offers a service that customers can use to find information on digital subscriber line (DSL) services, as well as locate U.S. providers, received a $53.5 million investment today. Meritech Capital, which specializes in wireless and other related investments, was the lead investor. Other investors included Doll Capital Management, Invesco Private Capital Group, Venrock Associates, Accel Partners and Oak Investment Partners.