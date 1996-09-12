CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

Short: Sharp to unveil its LCD

Sharp Electronics will unveil an ultra-compact notebook PC featuring the industry's first wide-format LCD screen next Tuesday. This "industry-first" notebook can display simultaneous, side-by-side Web pages.

