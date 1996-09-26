CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

Short: IBM to provide tech support for Paragon

IBM and Paragon Memory entered into a technical support agreement, effective September 10. IBM will provide on-site service for Paragon Memory products installed in or attached to IBM systems, covered by a warranty. The agreement also includes twelve months of on-site service for Paragon products installed in or attached to comparable, non-IBM products.

IBM and Paragon Memory entered into a technical support agreement, effective September 10. IBM will provide on-site service for Paragon Memory products installed in or attached to IBM systems, covered by a warranty. The agreement also includes twelve months of on-site service for Paragon products installed in or attached to comparable, non-IBM products.