Short: IBM to provide tech support for Paragon

IBM and Paragon Memory entered into a technical support agreement, effective September 10. IBM will provide on-site service for Paragon Memory products installed in or attached to IBM systems, covered by a warranty. The agreement also includes twelve months of on-site service for Paragon products installed in or attached to comparable, non-IBM products.
