Shopify removes Trump stores, citing president's support for violence

Official MAGA merchandise is no longer for sale through Shopify from these stores.

Shopify removed stores associated with Pres. Donald Trump Thursday, saying he violated their rules prohibiting the support of violence.

Online commerce software maker Shopify has removed stores affiliated with Pres. Donald Trump from its platform. The stores violate Shopify policies that prohibit users from promoting or supporting organizations that promote violence, the company said in a statement Thursday.

"Shopify does not tolerate actions that incite violence," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Based on recent events, we have determined that the actions by President Donald J. Trump violate our Acceptable Use Policy, which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause."

The move comes the day after a mob of Trump supporters overtook the US Capitol, forcing an evacuation of the building before lawmakers could finish certifying electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election, won by Joe Biden. Facing criticism for spreading Trump's messages supporting the insurrection, social networks also removed content related to the president.

On Wednesday, Facebook took down a video in which Trump repeated baseless claims of election fraud because it expressed support for the violent mob, and then blocked Trump from posting for 24 hours. By Thursday the social media giant had blocked Trump's Facebook and Twitter accounts indefinitely. Twitter suspended Trump's account and demanded the deletion of three tweets it said violated its rules. Snapchat also locked Trump's account.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.