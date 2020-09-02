CNET también está disponible en español.

Get up to 50% off at Everlane's latest sale

Plus, help the ACLU when you grab a pack of five reusable face masks for only $25.

Trends will come and go, but in the age of Zoom and video conferences, stocking up on fundamental fashion pieces can keep you comfortable while looking polished on camera. So head to Everlane's Final Sale Collection and you can get up to 50% off regular prices. As the name implies, all sales are final -- there are "no returns or exchanges." Specializing in minimalist fashion, Everlane's basic ensembles are great for when you want to put together an outfit without wasting time on finding things to wear.

Get up to 50% off final-sale items

Free shipping included
Everlane

You can get up to half off Everlane's classic styles when you buy from its final-sale selections. Like this Men's French Terry Hoodie for only $44 (save $24), or this Women's Long-Sleeve Pocket Tee for only $18 (save $12). Shipping is free, and the deal ends Sept. 6.

Get a 5-pack of face masks for only $25

10% of proceeds to ACLU
Everlane

Replace your boring cloth mask with these stylish and reusable ones -- and you can also help fight social injustice. Everlane will donate 10% of the sale proceeds to the ACLU when you purchase any of its 100% Human face masks. These come in packs of five and are great for gifting friends and family. Shipping is free. Note: The masks are quite popular and may be sold out; you can order now and they will ship when they're back in stock.

Available in:

