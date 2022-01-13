Shop GlassesUSA's winter sale to save 60% on frames, 25% on contacts and more

Glasses USA

Whether you need prescription glasses or are just looking for a stylish new pair of shades, GlassesUSA's ongoing winter sale has got you covered. This sale is set to run through the end of the month, ending on Jan. 31, so be sure to get your orders in before then. There are quite a few different promo code offers on the table, though you can only use one per order. If you need a new pair of glasses or sunglasses, you can get select frames for 60% off with the code DEAL60. pairs tagged as premium, new arrival or already on sale are excluded.

If you're looking to grab a backup pair as well, there'sa buy-one-get-one pair free offer with the promo code BOGOFREE. Use it at checkout, and the cost of the cheaper pair will automatically drop down to zero. Feel free to mix and match eyeglasses and sunglasses, it doesn't have to be two of a kind. The only real restriction is that your order can only include one pair of the glasses in the premium category, which includes pricier models from major designers like Ray-Ban and Coach.

If you do want to opt for a pricier designer pair, you can get those for less as well. Use the promo code DESIGNER40 to save 40% on frames from premium designers like Gucci, Prada and Versace. It applies to both prescription and sunglasses frames, though the offer excludes kids' frames, as well as pairs from Ray-Ban, Oakley and Persol.

If glasses aren't really your style, don't worry, GlassesUSA is offering a great deal on contacts as well. Using the promo code CONTACTS25, you can get 25% off your first order of contact lenses, delivered right to your doorstep. And if you sign up for a subscription, you can get 15% off all your future orders.