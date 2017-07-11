PSA: Shop Amazon Smile on Prime Day to donate to charity

Today, while scouring the many deals of Amazon's Prime Day, remember to shop via smile.amazon.com. Entering through that URL gets you to the exact same Amazon you'd normally use, except that 0.5 percent of your purchase goes to a charity of your choice.

It may sound unreal, but all of the prices and deals are the exact same too. So be sure to use Smile if you're shopping this Prime Day -- because why not do some good while picking yourself up a box of discounted Soylent?

