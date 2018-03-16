CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

It's 2018, people: Time to level up from front-facing photography to a full 360 degrees. I mean, would you rather see a photo of just the Arc de Triomphe or see the entire Champs-Elysees along with it?

I know what you're thinking: 360-degree cameras are still pretty new and pretty pricey. Not today! For a limited time, and while supplies last, Groupon has the Samsung Gear 360 for $74 shipped.

But, wait, it gets better: If you're an Ebates user, you can save another 9 percent. That would bring your net total down to about $67 -- and keep in mind this is new, not refurbished.

Well, kind of new: It's the 2016 version; there's a newer, 2017, model that's a little smaller and better -- and if you're interested in that, TechRabbit has it refurbished for $109.99.

As for this one, it's a cute little globe featuring dual lenses: one in front, one in back, for a total of 360 degrees' worth of image capture. It's IP53-certified against shock, dust, water splashes and whatnot, and it can accommodate microSD cards of up to 128GB.

I don't have any hands-on experience with it, so I'm going to turn you over to CNET's Gear 360 review for a deep dive. Spoiler alert: "Some of the best spherical video you can get from a consumer-grade 360-degree camera at the moment."

At the time of that review, the Gear 360 worked only with select Samsung phones, but there's now an iOS app for it as well. There's also a modified version of the Gear 360 Manager app that should allow it to work with just about any Android phone, although you'll need a "decently powerful one" considering the kind of image capture you're doing. Use that at your own risk, though, as it's not supported by Samsung.

I should point out that the user reviews of both the Android and iOS apps are mixed, with some folks citing connection difficulties. Once you actually get the camera working, though, it apparently does a very good job. And keep it mind this sold for $350 (!) when it first debuted back in October 2016. At $74 (or less) out the door? Definitely worth considering.

Twitch

Bonus deal: Game time! If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can score five free PC games with a combined value of over $100! That's thanks to a new Prime perk via game-video service Twitch: free games every month.

This month, for example, you can get the super-popular indie bullet-time shooter Superhot and tactical-stealth game Shadow Tactics.

All you have to do is set up a Twitch account, link it to your Prime account, then install the Twitch desktop client. Full instructions are available via that link above.

And speaking of free games, this month's Origin On the House offer is a sweet one: Dead in Bermuda. Currently $15 at Steam, it's a survival-management strategy game that should appeal to fans of "Lost."

Screenshot by Rick Broida/CNET

Bonus deal No. 2: Ever wish you could customize your Windows folders? Make some red, for example, or mark others high-priority? That's the idea behind Folder Marker, a utility that lets you color- and image-code Windows folders.

It's normally $25, but for a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get Folder Marker Home for free! Although it's intended for home use (it says so right in the name), this is a pretty handy business tool. Marking options include work status, degree of work complete and so on.

Just provide your name and email address and you should receive an email with a download link and registration code. You'll also receive occasional mailings from the developer, of course -- the tiny price you pay for a free $25 utility.

Bonus deal No. 3: Fascinated by flight? For a limited time, iTunes is offering the Smithsonian Channel documentary "Mighty Planes: Heroic Hercules" for free. It's normally $10, and that's currently the price for it at Google Play (sorry, Android folks).

The 90-minute video gets you up close and personal with the Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules, the "go-to tactical cargo and personnel transporter for the US Air Force." Sounds like the perfect thing to curl up with on a rainy day. I bet your kids would dig it, too.