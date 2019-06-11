Shirtless Jeff Goldblum Lego figure from Jurassic Park is dino-mite

LEGO

What's the most iconic part of the original 1993 film Jurassic Park? The majestic theme music? That vibrating water cup? The giant pile of dinosaur poo? Objects in mirror are closer than they appear? "Clever girl"?

Naw, it's Jeff Goldblum stripping down and flaunting his chest, a look that's been memed and mocked and celebrated and even made into figurines, T-shirts and throw pillows. And now it's preserved forever in Lego form.

The new exclusive Jurassic Park: T.Rex Rampage set is about to be on the loose! Available June 19 in LEGO Stores and https://t.co/MwP2n8J8Aa. https://t.co/E0NPdd6I4X pic.twitter.com/DB3yqkNNC3 — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) June 11, 2019

On Tuesday, the official Twitter account for Lego Group released a video of the new Jurassic Park: T. rex Rampage set, which will be available in stores later this summer. The tweet says it'll be available in LEGO stores and online June 19, but the online link says it will be available July 1. Lego did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the release date.

A representative for Goldblum did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the figure.

Getting you some shirtless Goldblum ain't cheap -- the set is $250. But you don't just get a hunka, hunka burnin' Goldblum.

The 3,120-piece set also comes with the trigger-activated Jurassic Park gate, a T-Rex, additional minifigures including John Hammond, Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant, Ray Arnold and Dennis Nedry, and a baby dinosaur figure. Oh, plus the infamous toilet where the lawyer died, Hammond's melting ice cream, and Nedry's modified shaving cream can that he used to hide dinosaur embryos. But it's shirtless Goldblum that's drawing most online attention, and for good reason.

Lego, your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.