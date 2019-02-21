Shirtless Aquaman Jason Momoa helps Girl Scout cookie sales

Warner Bros. Pictures

When you need help selling Girl Scout cookies, try using the power of Aquaman.

That's exactly what Colorado-based Girl Scout Charlotte Holmberg did when she wanted to increase her sales of Samoas cookies.

The creative Girl Scout put shirtless pictures of Aquaman actor Jason Momoa on boxes of Samoas cookies. And that did the trick to get more people to buy them.

You can see her boxes of Momoa Samoas on the official Girls Scouts of Colorado Instagram account.

The Girl Scout's mom helped her with the boxes by printing out photos of Momoa and adding them to the boxes, according to Entertainment Weekly. The pair even changed the name on the front from Samoas to Momoas.

"The girls will want to buy some because he's on the front," the young Holmberg told Denver's 9News. And the boys will also wanna buy some because he's like, he might be like their favorite character."

The inventive Girl Scout clearly understands how to make a sale. She was named "Cookie CEO" for selling more than 2,000 boxes in 2018.