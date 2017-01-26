Shia LaBeouf gets social media support after arrest

CNET

The #FreeShia hashtag is Twitter's top trend this Thursday, after the "Transformers" star and live-stream activist was arrested in connection with altercation.

Shia LaBeouf's live stream started on Donald Trump's inauguration and is supposed to end once the president is out of office.

On Facebook, meanwhile, more than a million people are talking about Apple's latest updates with iOS 10.

#FreeShia: Remember that Shia LaBeouf live stream that was trending on Monday? It's trending again on Twitter after the actor was arrested live on air on early Thursday morning. Police said LaBeouf pulled a man's scarf and scratched his face, and also pushed the unidentified victim. The actor has been charged with a misdemeanor assault. On Twitter, LaBeouf's supporters were rallying for the charges to be dropped so he could return to the sidewalk outside the Museum of Moving Images and chant "He will not divide us" for the next four or so years. The hashtag has more than 36,000 tweets so far.

New Jersey Turnpike: On Wednesday, a 75-year-old man hit by a 50-pound dumbbell while driving on Jan. 9 died from his injuries. New Jersey State Police said the dumbbell crashed through his windshield and hit him in the head, putting him in the hospital for more than two weeks. Police are still trying to determine where the dumbbell came from. The accident on the turnpike is trending on Facebook with people concerned for public safety, as well as sharing their own stories of close encounters with road debris.

iOS 10: The beta for the latest update on your iPhones and iPads is out and trending on Facebook, with more than 1 million people talking about iOS 10. It includes new features like letting you search for your AirPods, new tricks for Siri and iMessage updates. You can get our full overview here. Fans on Facebook are especially happy that they can finally ask Siri for cricket scores.

Bessie Coleman: The first African-American female pilot to take the skies, breaking racial barriers, is trending on Twitter on what would have been her 125th birthday. The pioneering pilot also received a tribute in Thursday's Google Doodle. On Twitter, she's being honored as an inspiration for women everywhere.

Apollo 1: Fifty years after the deadly fire,NASA's Apollo 1 capsule will be going on display this Friday. A fire in the spacecraft killed three astronauts on Jan. 27, 1967, in America's first space race tragedy. Apollo 1 is trending on Facebook with people calling the tribute "long overdue."

