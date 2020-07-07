Sheryl Sandberg: Facebook cares deeply about combating hate speech

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will meet Tuesday with organizers of the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, an ad boycott of the social network that has recruited hundreds of brands. In a post on Facebook, Sandberg said the company has made progress but has a "big responsibility" to get better at finding and removing hateful content.

"We are never going to be perfect, but we care about this deeply," Sandberg wrote.

