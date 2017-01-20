Sherlock wouldn't be caught dead with an iPhone

In the fourth season of the BBC show "Sherlock," Holmes sits in his usual comfy chair at 221B Baker Street. On his lap is a MacBook Pro and in his hand an iPhone 6S Plus. While this wasn't the first time Sherlock has used an iPhone or a Mac on the show, the moment took me out of the story. There's no way Sherlock Holmes would have an iPhone.

The case of the popular television show

"His attitude -- superior. His energy -- manic. His mind -- explosive. His personality -- totally original. His fame -- international. His social skills -- let's skip that one." So said Alan Cumming when he introduced "Sherlock" on Masterpiece Theater.

Those lines capture why so many of people love Sherlock Holmes. Of course, having Benedict Cumberbatch portray him doesn't hurt either.

What initially drew me to "Sherlock" was its contemporary setting. While it's not the only modern version of Sherlock Holmes on TV, the way "Sherlock" presents contemporary life, especially technology, is exciting and fresh. Rarely is the audience shown a computer or phone screen. Text messages hover over a phone like a genie escaping from a lamp. Glimpses of identifiable brands are usually brief -- unlike the mini-Apple Store of products in Benedict Cumberbatch's lap during the opening moments of season four.

The mystery of the cool iPhone

John: You being all mysterious with your cheekbones, and turning your coat collar up so you look cool.

Sherlock: I don't do that.

John: Yeah, you do.

What's the problem with Sherlock having an iPhone? It comes down to why he has one in the first place. Would a self-described high functioning sociopath actually buy an iPhone?

Though his intelligence and deductions are infallible, he can be quite vain. Perhaps Sherlock has one to feel cool? Or was the iPhone a free upgrade on a family carrier plan that he shares with his brother Mycroft?

Ultimately, a phone seems like a disposable tool for Sherlock. He can get what he needs done on any phone. Being loyal to a brand, Apple or otherwise, feels extremely out-of-character.

Can you imagine Sherlock going to an Apple Store to buy an iPhone? It would be like James Bond filling out paperwork for a rental car -- just ridiculous.

Sherlock is a Mac and Watson is a PC

Molly: Don't you get John's texts?

Sherlock: No. I delete his texts. I delete any texts that begin "Hi."

In earlier seasons, Sherlock and Watson had a bit of a Mac-versus-PC quality to their friendship. Watson had a Mac laptop and a Nokia phone while Sherlock had a PC and a BlackBerry. But by season four, things flipped. Sherlock now solves crimes from his iPhone and MacBook Pro. Watson documents their adventures on a Microsoft Surface Pro.

And here's where I start to change my mind about iSherlock: What if Sherlock's choice of an iPhone was a symbol of his character's status?

As his friendship with Watson grows over the course of the show, their roles in that relationship change. By season four, Sherlock has become a full-fledged mainstream celebrity and his use of Apple devices reflects that shiny conventionality.

On the other hand, Watson is stained from his emotional battles for normalcy. He has withdrawn from the societal ideals he so desperately sought. Watson no longer wants a cool laptop or a status symbol. He has a less-flashy Surface Pro and black-cased Android instead. Why? Because "it is what it is."

The final problem

Sherlock: Thanks for the hug. Oh, I sent and deleted a text. You might get a reply, but I doubt it.

Culverton Smith: It's password-protected!

Sherlock: Please.

Ultimately, Sherlock's character and adventures are bigger than his tools -- except for maybe that deerstalker cap. The character has been around for 130 years and adapted into various mediums all around the world. And whether or not you've read any of the original books by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, you know the character. Some fans are very protective of Holmes -- especially when he's played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

So, the question of whether Sherlock would have an iPhone is one that aims to preserve the legacy of the character. It could be that Sherlock's iPhone and MacBook Pro are mere product placement. But if so, the show could have been a bit more clever about it.