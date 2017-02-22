Are you kitten me? Shelter cats' dating-style profiles go viral

Delores is a tortoise-shell cat who enjoys staring out the window. Or is she?

Delores is looking for a home. Especially interested in owners with spell casting experience. A post shared by Obvious Plant (@obviousplant) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:02am PST

Comedian Jeff Wysaski has entertained the internet for years by leaving humorous signs and other items in plain view, rewarding sharp-eyed readers. (Check out his Obvious Plant Facebook and Instagram accounts for more projects.)

Last week, Wysaski turned his talents to creating funny profiles for cats up for adoption at his local animal shelter, the Sante D'Or Foundation in Los Angeles. Taking the cat photos, names and likes from the shelter's site, he created dating-service-style profiles giving the cats human dislikes, with a comedic touch.

While the cats' "likes" included normal feline favorites, such as "sleeping in a sunbeam" or "taking naps," the dislikes really cat-apulted the signs to success.

Lola needs a home and would be happy in ALMOST any historical era. A post shared by Obvious Plant (@obviousplant) on Feb 18, 2017 at 10:15am PST

Blue-eyed Dinky, for example, hates "being talked to in a baby voice," noting "I am 36 in cat years. Please stop." Tuxedo cat Honey dislikes birds, but not for normal cat reasons. Wysaski listed her logic as "They are lousy sky wizards and fail to obey the laws of gravity."

I gave some adoptable cats interesting likes and dislikes. Leche is real and needs a home! @santedorrescue A post shared by Obvious Plant (@obviousplant) on Feb 16, 2017 at 11:16am PST

"All the cats are real and need a home," Wysaski said. "The likes listed on each poster are also real. I snooped through their online profiles to make sure I was accurate."

The posters have since been removed from where Wysaski hung them on the shelter's door (without permission, as surprise is part of his shtick). A spokesperson for Sante d'Or says the effort was appreciated, but it didn't translate to adoptions -- though the posters have garnered more than 300,000 views online.

"Since the post has gone viral we have had one person who came into the rescue who had seen the post who wanted to visit some cats, and one online donation for $20 by someone who thought it was funny," the spokesperson said. "In fact we have had more reporters with inquiries than potential adopters."

The spokesperson notes the shelter is a small, nonprofit, no-kill shelter run by volunteers, and though the posters came as a surprise, they did get a laugh from the effort.

"And we are still trying to track down the warlock who turned Delores into a cat," the shelter spokesperson said, referring to one of the most popular posters. "But until we find him, or find her a forever home as a cat, she is welcome to live with us."

You can read about the actual cats at the Sante D'Or shelter page. And Wysaski says, "I'm on to a completely different project now, but helping dogs may be in the future."

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.