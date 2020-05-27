Disney World plans to reopen starting July 11

Disney

Walt Disney World has announced its plan to reopen the Orlando, Florida theme parks starting on July 11. The Orange County coronavirus reopening task force voted in favor of Disney's proposal during a meeting Wednesday, although the mayor and the state must still approve the plan. The parks will be subject to a number of social distancing requirements and wellness measures when they reopen, including temperature screenings and keeping guests six feet apart while lining up for attractions, as well as a guest reservation system in order to limit capacity at the parks.

Disney World contains four major theme parks -- Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios -- as well as two water parks, Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon. All were shut down due to the spread of the coronavirus on March 15. Epcot and Hollywood Studios would reopen a few days later on July 15.

During a presentation, Jim MacPhee, Senior Vice President of Operations & Chief Operating Officer at The Walt Disney Company, discussed suspended character meet and greets as well as closing "high touch" areas like playgrounds. Fireworks and parades will also be suspended. In addition, cast members including "social distancing squad cast members" will encourage the practice among guests. Disney will also have hand sanitizing and washing stations, as well as an increased push behind contactless payment, to name a few new protocols.

The news follows the Disney Springs shopping and dining area reopening on May 20 with limited parking, fewer entrances, temperature screening before entry, masks required, physically distanced lines and barriers, reduced hours, no entertainment and more sanitization and disinfectant. On Wednesday, Disney-owned stores and restaurants also began reopening in Disney Springs.

Disney World will be the second of Disney's global theme park resorts to open, following Shanghai Disneyland reopening May 11. It has limits on attendance, a reservation system to gain entry to the park, an entry control system, social distancing requirements, tape markings keeping guests distanced while in lines for rides, masks, temperature screenings, contact tracing and government-required health procedures.

California-based Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland and Tokyo Disney all remain closed indefinitely.

Last week, the committee also greenlit the reopening of Universal Orlando on June 5.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, has rapidly spread across the globe. There are now over 5.5 million confirmed cases globally, with more than 1.6 million cases and close to 100,000 deaths in the US, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins.

