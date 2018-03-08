Stacey Ferreira

"Never giving up."

That's a line uttered by Stacey Ferreira, one of the female entrepreneurs featured in the new documentary "She Started It". The movie airs Thursday, March 8, International Women's Day, on Fuse.

The film follows Ferreira and several other businesswomen through their challenges in the tech industry. Ferreira, for example, moves from Los Angeles to the San Francisco Bay Area, aka Silicon Valley, when her successful program MySocialCloud, a password manager, is acquired by another company.

What follows are the pressures she faces from parents worried about her career as a female entrepreneur, a look at the lack of women in STEM fields and how women have to present themselves when pitching ideas and meeting with investors.

The two-hour doc will air on Fuse, a music-focused TV network also putting out a series of female-led videos for International Women's Month. Young M.A, Tinashe, MILCK, Jessie Reyez, Halsey and Camila Cabello are among the musicians featured.

Recently, the tech world came under scrutiny when the RSA conference, a major cybersecurity event coming in April, announced only 1 out of its 20 speakers would be female.

Companies like Google have been criticised for lack of diversity in the workforce, and in 2017, a report conducted by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg's company Leanin.org and McKinsey & Co. showed that women are "underrepresented at every level in corporate America, despite earning more college degrees than men for 30 years."

"She Started It" airs at 8 p.m. on Fuse. If you miss that, you can watch it on Fuse's website starting at 10 p.m. the same day.