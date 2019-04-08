Shazam has magicked a sequel

Warner Bros. Pictures

Shazam has a sequel, just like that.

The lighthearted family DC comic book caper -- a thing you can't often say -- is getting a second installment; no surprise, based off its generally good reviews.

Henry Gayden, who wrote the first film, is going to write the second. This is all according to an exclusive from The Wrap, which also mentions that director David F. Sandberg and producer Peter Safran are expected to return, but that isn't confirmed.

Shazam was a tough story to bring to the screen, given the DC comic book character's original name -- Captain Marvel -- was already taken. Also, the superhero's powers are similar to Superman's. The original idea for the film was to include antihero Black Adam, Shazam's Lex Luthor who gets souped-up with the powers of ancient Egyptian gods. Dwayne Johnson was lined up to play him.

But instead of squeezing another major character in, Gayden split the original idea to focus on Shazam's origins. Based on a Johnson Instagram video celebrating the film -- which he co-produced -- the sequel will involve Black Adam.

"Trying to tell both their origin stories in one script, I didn't think it was working," Johnson said in the video. He then went on to confirm, "I can't wait to play Black Adam," before saying he also couldn't wait to enjoy that day's cheat meal.

Gayden, it should be known, is currently also working with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller on a film called Last Human. Talent.

Shazam stars Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer and Djimon Hounsou and is in cinemas now.