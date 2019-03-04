Shazam gets unexpected help from Batman in new trailer

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

DC Comics superhero Shazam can manipulate electricity, move at hyper-fast speeds, fly and fight the bad guys -- all with a sense of humor.

In a new Shazam movie trailer released by Warner Bros. on Monday, we see new footage of what exactly happens when a kid named Billy Batson (Asher Angel) transforms into the adult superhero (Zachary Levi) just by saying the magical word of "shazam."

The new footage shows Shazam testing his new powers, buying beer, battling a bald villain, flirting with girls and cracking jokes.

But one of the weirdest moments in the new trailer has to be Shazam grabbing a large plush toy of another DC Comics superhero, Batman, and throwing it at the bad guys while fighting in a store.

However, it's pretty clear from previous trailers that Shazam won't be compared with the morose Batman. Shazam is a superhero who not only is excited to be fighting crime, but does it with a smile.

Get all the details about the movie, including plot theories and comic book history, in our Shazam movie guide.

Shazam hits theaters on April 5 in the US and UK. An Australian release has not yet been announced.