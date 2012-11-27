Sharp to sell ultrathin IGZO 4K LED display

Sharp will begin sales of an ultrathin IGZO 4K LED display from early next year.
The Japanese display maker said Wednesday that it will launch sales of a Full HD 3,840x2,160 resolution 32-inch LED-backlit display starting on February 15, 2013.
Including the chassis, the model PN-K321 display is 35mm thick and compatible with DisplayPort and HDMI connectors.
Probably its most salient feature is the use of IGZO technology -- something Apple has had its eye on for the iPad because IGZO can yield very-high-resolution yet thin displays.
Sharp has a production target of 1,500 units a month. No pricing was given.
Sharp also plans to bring out denser small displays. Last month the company said it has begun production of a 5-inch 1,080x1,920 display.
That's a pixel density of 443 pixels per inch. By comparison, Apple's iPhone 5 has a pixel density of 326 pixels per inch.
