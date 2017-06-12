Sarah Tew / CNET

Sharp wants to get back into the US television game.

Amid a financial crunch, Sharp in 2015 licensed the rights to use its name in the US to Chinese electronics maker Hisense. But now, Sharp is alleging that Hisense is damaging its brand by slapping its name on poor-quality televisions. Sharp filed a lawsuit against Hisense in a San Francisco-based state court.

The deal was originally struck for Hisense to use the Sharp name until 2020, but Sharp has been trying to get the name back.

The Wall Street Journal originally reported on the lawsuit. Representatives for Sharp and Hisense weren't immediately available for comment.