Sharp picks Linux for at-home fun

Sharp has selected MontaVista Software's version of Linux for its HG-01S home entertainment server, the companies said Monday. The device can be used to record TV programs, to store digital images from a camera-equipped mobile phone, to house a Web-based photo album and to handle other tasks.
The home entertainment server, code-named Galileo, is available in Japan for about $850.
