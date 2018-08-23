Sharp Objects wraps up its first season

Anne Marie Fox/HBO

Not a heck of a lot of new content heading to streaming services this time. HBO's miniseries, Sharp Objects, is finishing up on Sunday, Aug. 24. Otherwise, new episodes of Ballers and Insecure also arrive on HBO on that same day.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: A new report by Variety says that Veronica Mars may be coming back. This would not be a reboot. Kristen Bell would be back along with series creator Rob Thomas. The new series would stream on Hulu.

