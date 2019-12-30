Getty Images

In an age of fake profiles and catfishing, some Bumble users thought a profile claiming to be Sharon Stone surely couldn't be real. Turns out it was. Stone, an actress known for movies like Basic Instinct, tweeted Monday that her account on the online dating platform had been blocked.

"Some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out of the hive," Stone tweeted with a follow up screenshot.

Online dating has become increasingly common. According to Statista, nearly half of folks online either have met or know someone who has met a romantic partner on a dating site or app.

Meanwhile. Bumble users have reason to be skeptical. Online dating scams can be anything from annoying to costly. In 2018, Consumer Reports found 35% of people surveyed felt they'd been "grossly misled" by someone's dating profile and 12% said they'd been scammed.

Stone declined to comment further through a representative. Bumble's editorial director Clare O'Connor, though, responded to Stone on Twitter, saying, "We at @bumble found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won't happen again. You can get back to Bumbling! Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey."

In a statement, a Bumble representative confirmed Stone is back on the app, also mentioning the platform's verification feature, which lets users verify their accounts by submitting a selfie.

"Our apologies for the confusion as we're so honored that Ms. Stone wants to be a part of the Hive," the representative said. "However, being the icon that she is, we can understand how so many of our users felt it was too good to be true once they noticed her profile wasn't photo verified. Photo verification is just one of the many ways to connect with confidence on Bumble."