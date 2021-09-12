Shang-Chi's second box office weekend is the best since Rise of Skywalker

Marvel Studios

Given it's the latest from Marvel Studios, you'd expect Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to be a huge hit at the box office but, after its second week in cinemas, Shang-Chi is outperforming even those high expectations.

According to the latest numbers, Shang Chi has just hit the highest second weekend box office since Rise of Skywalker. Shang-Chi took in an impressive $34.1 million in its second weekend, taking its US box office total to $143.9 million.

The movie's opening weekend was a big one, taking in $71 million in three days, but the impressive part of these new numbers is the drop-off, or lack of drop-off. Shang-Chi's drop-off in its second weekend was 52.5%, meaning it has a stronger tail than Black Widow, which dropped 67% in the same period, despite having the strongest opening weekend of the pandemic so far.

To date, Shang-Chi has garnered $257.6 million worldwide and is expected to pass the $400 million mark when all is said and done. That's good news for the idea of theater-only releases, given that Shang-Chi hasn't done the simultaneous streaming release that other major releases like Raya and the Last Dragon, Black Widow or Mulan.