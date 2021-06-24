Shang-Chi trailer offers another taste of Marvel's martial arts adventure

Marvel Studios screenshot by CNET

We're still a few months away from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Sept. 3 release, but a fresh trailer gave us another look for the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie during ESPN's NBA Countdown on Thursday. Excitingly, we see Tony Leung's Mandarin wielding the power of the titular rings.

The fight sequences look super-impressive. Plus, stick around till the very end of the trailer for a stunning appearance from Abomination, aka Tim Roth's character from The Incredible Hulk in 2008. Roth is also set to reprise his role in the upcoming Disney Plus She-Hulk series.

The movie stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, alongside Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh. The previous trailer landed in April.

Shang-Chi will be the second of four planned 2021 MCU movies -- Black Widow is hitting theaters and Disney Plus (via its premium Premiere Access system) on July 9, Eternals is scheduled for a November theatrical release and Spider-Man: No Way Home lands in December.

If you're looking for Marvel adventures right now, half of Loki's solo series is available on Disney Plus, with new episodes dropping each Wednesday.