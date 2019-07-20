Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings movie confirmed for MCU Phase 4

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings coming 2021 and Tony Leung will be playing THE REAL MANDARIN!



PLUS @awkwafina IS STARRING 💥❤️ #MarvelSDCC #SDCC2019 — cait petrakovitz 🦹🏽‍♀️➡️#SDCC (@misscp) July 21, 2019

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to be getting it's fight on. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is joining the MCU's Phase 4 slate of films, being revealed Saturday at the Marvel Studios San Diego Comic-Con 2019 panel.

The movie will star Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung. The director will be Destin Daniel Cretton.

Shang-Chi will be the third film for Marvel's fourth phase, coming right after Eternals.

Developing...

Mentioned Above Misfit Phase (gray) $69 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.