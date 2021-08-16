Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings first reactions: "Phenomenal"

Marvel's latest blockbuster, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, wrapped up its Hollywood premiere Monday evening and social reactions are flooding in. What's the verdict? Some are calling the movie "phenomenal."
Official reviews aren't due out for another week or so, but Disney (which owns Marvel) is welcoming spoiler-free reactions online. One caveat: We should all be aware at this point that early social reactions aren't the best indicator of how good a movie really is. Still, the excitement is strong.
Shang-Chi follows Simu Liu's hero, a martial artist and assassin who leads a normal life, until he's forced to confront his past with the clandestine organization known as Ten Rings.
The movie will exclusively hit theaters on Sept. 3, instead of seeing a Disney Plus Premiere Access simultaneous release, as was the case with Black Widow. Shang-Chi also stars Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung.
Scroll down for those early reactions.