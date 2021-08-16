Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings first reactions: "Phenomenal"

Marvel Studios

Marvel's latest blockbuster, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, wrapped up its Hollywood premiere Monday evening and social reactions are flooding in. What's the verdict? Some are calling the movie "phenomenal."

Official reviews aren't due out for another week or so, but Disney (which owns Marvel) is welcoming spoiler-free reactions online. One caveat: We should all be aware at this point that early social reactions aren't the best indicator of how good a movie really is. Still, the excitement is strong.

Shang-Chi follows Simu Liu's hero, a martial artist and assassin who leads a normal life, until he's forced to confront his past with the clandestine organization known as Ten Rings.

The movie will exclusively hit theaters on Sept. 3, instead of seeing a Disney Plus Premiere Access simultaneous release, as was the case with Black Widow. Shang-Chi also stars Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung.

Scroll down for those early reactions.

#ShangChi is awesome. This movie hits all that Marvel does well (pacing, humor, character) and adds action like we’ve never seen from the MCU before! 👏🏻👏🏻



Lots of people are about to have a new favorite Marvel hero.



Darker than expected. Loads of fun. Integral to MCU Phase 4!👀 pic.twitter.com/YI3jkwLuq6 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 17, 2021

#shangchi is the perfect balance of fun, heart and action! And when I say action, I mean jaw dropping action! @SimuLiu is the perfect addition to the #MCU! pic.twitter.com/D29Pll741Y — The Illuminerdi (@The_Illuminerdi) August 17, 2021

I’m emotional and absolutely in LOVE with this movie. I’m ready to watch this again and again! Also hot damn Tony Leung and Simu Liu 😍 #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/Oe7nZBNb66 — 《💗josephine✨》 (@josephinespeaks) August 17, 2021

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is PHENOMENAL. Get hyped. Even fight scene/action sequence is better than the last. @SimuLiu fully embraces the marvel superhero role. Amazing imagery. Killer soundtrack. You’ll want to see this on the big screen. #shangchi — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) August 17, 2021

#ShangChi is fantastic. It's full of INCREDIBLE, beautifully choreographed fight scenes and full of badass women. Get ready to know Simu Liu's name if you don't already. Marvel has another hit on its hands. pic.twitter.com/3efV1kzJ7O — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) August 17, 2021