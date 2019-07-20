Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings confirmed at Comic-Con for MCU Phase 4

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get a new superstar. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is joining the MCU's Phase 4 slate of films, as revealed Saturday at the Marvel Studios San Diego Comic-Con 2019 panel.

Newcomer Simu Liu is set to star as Shang-Chi, and will be the first Asian lead in a Marvel movie to date. Awkwafina, who we seen most recently in The Farewell will also star alongside Tony Leung. Destin Daniel Cretton is set to direct a script written by Dave Callaham.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings coming 2021 and Tony Leung will be playing THE REAL MANDARIN!



PLUS @awkwafina IS STARRING 💥❤️ #MarvelSDCC #SDCC2019 — cait petrakovitz 🦹🏽‍♀️➡️#SDCC (@misscp) July 21, 2019

Shang-Chi will be the third film for Marvel's fourth phase, coming right after Eternals, and will see Shang-Chi facing off against the Ten Rings organisation introduced in Iron Man.

