Shang-Chi 2 is in the works after Marvel signs deal with director

Marvel Studios

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is getting a sequel, as reported earlier Monday by Deadline. Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton has signed a multiyear deal with Disney to write and direct the second movie, Disney confirmed, as well as work on developing TV series for Disney Plus and Hulu.

One of those projects will be a new Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Disney's streaming service Disney Plus, Deadline detailed.

Shang-Chi is available to stream at no extra cost on Disney Plus after releasing exclusively in theaters on Sept. 3. Disney had committed to keeping Shang-Chi in theaters only for at least 45 days, a change from their pandemic strategy of releasing new movies on Disney Plus -- like Black Widow -- for an extra charge of $30 before streaming them free after three months.