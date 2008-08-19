Shake and break

designboom

I love the sound of breaking glass. But, with all apologies to Nick Lowe, the sound of breaking ceramic may be better. Or at least more constructive. It may seem odd to suggest that the act of breaking something could result in a sum greater than its parts, but that is exactly what the Fragile salt and pepper shaker sets out to do.

A concept piece, Fragile was designed by Mey Kahn and Boaz Kahn from Israel. Looking somewhat like milk bottles stacked top to top, the immediate impression of Fragile, is that it is, well, fragile. Just toppling it over could result in spilled spices. In fact, that is the whole purpose of the design. To actually get at the salt and pepper inside, it is necessary to snap the "bottles" in half.

In the designers own words:

When was the last time you emphatically broke something? The ceramic salt and pepper shaker offers you the opportunity to do it! The product comes in one piece and by breaking it, you make it useful. Breaking is an experience of impulsive outburst, but this time is an act that builds rather than destroys. In a world of products whose shape is completely dictated by the designer, we enable the user to complete the design himself. The event of the breaking leaves its mark on the shaker and gives it its final, unique, one-of-a-kind appearance.

As a concept, I like it. I like it even in execution. It actually sounds kind of fun breaking into a salt and pepper shaker. And, as the nice finishing touch, I really dig how no two sets could ever look alike.