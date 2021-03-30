Shadow and Bone gets trailer ahead of Netflix release

Netflix gave us a taste of upcoming fantasy series Shadow and Bone by dropping a trailer Tuesday. The eight-episode show, based on Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse novels, hits the streaming service April 23.

The show follows Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a soldier who discovers a power that could unite her country, the 1800s Russia-inspired Kingdom of Ravka. Alina has to train among the Grisha, an army of magic-wielding soldiers.

It isn't a straight adaptation of the Shadow and Bone novel, though -- it uses elements from Bardugo's Grisha trilogy and her Six of Crows duology.