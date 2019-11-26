Lora DiCarlo/Illustration by CNET

Sex tech startup Lora DiCarlo on Tuesday launched Ose, a device that made waves at CES almost a year before its official debut. The Ose uses advanced microrobotics to produce a blended orgasm using movements that are supposed to provide an experience closer to being with a human partner. The device incorporates five pending patents for robotics, biomimicry and engineering feats in an effort to make it more advanced than other sexual health devices.

The company may be best known for earning a CES Innovation award this year, then having that award revoked by the Consumer Technology Association, before receiving it again in May. With all of that behind it, Lora DiCarlo is ready to bring Ose to market. It's on sale now for those who have previously signed up on the company website (and those who sign up now), and will be available online to the general public Dec. 2 for $320. The company says it will begin shipping Ose internationally within four to six weeks.

Sex tech has become more visible in recent years. For example, sexual health devices were showcased at IFA in September, and following the awards controversy at CES 2019, the CTA will formally include sexual wellness devices at CES 2020 (although sex tech devices have already been at the show for years).

The main goal of Ose, according to Lora DiCarlo, is to help users "achieve a full-bodied climax through the biomimetic stimulation" of both the clitoris and G-spot with a customizable silicone shape.

Ose bends at its neck above the base, which allows for the insertable portion of the device to be used at any angle. The base remains on the outside of the body, and makes use of internal microrobotics to mimic human movements rather than using vibrations. Its design is meant to provide an experience closer to being with a human partner than other devices.

In an October interview with CNET, company founder and CEO Lora Haddock stressed this launch is about more than just the product. "Our brand (is) about talking about sexual health and wellness. It's about talking about gender equity. It's given us a lot of opportunity to be in spaces and talk about issues that are not just the product," Haddock said.

Lora DiCarlo's device was designed to look like a sleek gadget you can display as it wirelessly charges, rather than a stereotypical sex toy you have to hide away -- and the company knows the design is unusual. The first thing it had to show beta testers was how to move and manipulate the device. Because the Ose "can be fully customized to your anatomy" and experimented with, it's important for the company to educate people on what that can mean for their bodies and how to approach a device that doesn't look like others. "And (we realized) that's going to be an educational point," Haddock said.

Part of the customization (and education) efforts stem from the company's commitment to championing women's sexual health, something DiCarlo feels is a topic still seen as taboo or vulgar. For example, its website offers comprehensive guides on sexual health and anatomy as a free resource.

After the Consumer Technology Association reversed the award's revocation in May, Lora DiCarlo heralded it as "an important step in the right direction to remove the stigma and embarrassment around female sexuality." Jean Foster, head of marketing and communications for the CTA, acknowledged the group didn't handle the situation well, and in July the group's response to that criticism included opening up the CES 2020 show floor to sexual health and wellness products.

Lora DiCarlo and other sex tech companies will be at CES 2020 and so will CNET, so stay tuned for more on the growing world of sex tech once that event begins in January.

