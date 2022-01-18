Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion US Army working on 'pan-coronavirus' vaccine At-home COVID tests Change these iOS 15 settings on your iPhone Marvel's Moon Knight trailer Daniel Radcliffe is playing Weird Al

Severance trailer: Adam Scott goes to work in Ben Stiller's twisty drama for Apple

A mysterious surgery puts a new twist on work/life balance in this creepy new TV series coming to Apple TV Plus in February.

And you thought your office was weird. This is the oddball trailer for a new Apple TV Plus drama directed by Ben Stiller, starring Adam Scott as a cubicle drone who faces a conspiracy when he agrees to surgically divide his work memories and personal life.

Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Christopher Walken also star in the nine-episode Apple TV Plus drama. The first two episodes premiere February 18, followed by new weekly installments each Friday.

Stiller is also executive producer for the series, which is created by Dan Erickson in his first major credit.

