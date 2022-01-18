Severance trailer: Adam Scott goes to work in Ben Stiller's twisty drama for Apple

And you thought your office was weird. This is the oddball trailer for a new Apple TV Plus drama directed by Ben Stiller, starring Adam Scott as a cubicle drone who faces a conspiracy when he agrees to surgically divide his work memories and personal life.

Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Christopher Walken also star in the nine-episode Apple TV Plus drama. The first two episodes premiere February 18, followed by new weekly installments each Friday.

Stiller is also executive producer for the series, which is created by Dan Erickson in his first major credit.