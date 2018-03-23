The Twitter hashtag #DeleteFacebook pretty much sums up the sentiment stirring in the business community.

Getty

Some high-profile companies and individuals -- from Elon Musk to Cher -- are pulling back from Facebook following revelations that user data from millions of Facebook users was misused by Cambridge Analytica, a data analytics company affiliated with the Donald Trump presidential campaign, to try to influence the 2016 US presidential election.

After several days of public uproar, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed the incident, outlining his company's response and, briefly, saying he was sorry. Meanwhile, there's been mounting pressure on Zuckerberg to appear in Washington, and the Federal Trade Commission is reportedly looking into the matter. The European Union also launched an investigation into Cambridge Analytica and Facebook.

On Friday, a subcommittee of the US House of Representatives urged Zuckerberg to personally testify at an upcoming hearing about Facebook's policies on user data.

Here are some of the companies and people, so far, who have distanced themselves from the social networking company:

Now Playing: Watch this: Elon Musk scraps SpaceX, Tesla pages on Facebook

Blockchain Decoded: CNET looks at the tech powering bitcoin -- and soon, too, a myriad of services that will change your life.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.