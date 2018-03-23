The Twitter hashtag #DeleteFacebook pretty much sums up the sentiment stirring in the business community.
Some high-profile companies and individuals -- from Elon Musk to Cher -- are pulling back from Facebook following revelations that user data from millions of Facebook users was misused by Cambridge Analytica, a data analytics company affiliated with the Donald Trump presidential campaign, to try to influence the 2016 US presidential election.
After several days of public uproar, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed the incident, outlining his company's response and, briefly, saying he was sorry. Meanwhile, there's been mounting pressure on Zuckerberg to appear in Washington, and the Federal Trade Commission is reportedly looking into the matter. The European Union also launched an investigation into Cambridge Analytica and Facebook.
On Friday, a subcommittee of the US House of Representatives urged Zuckerberg to personally testify at an upcoming hearing about Facebook's policies on user data.
Here are some of the companies and people, so far, who have distanced themselves from the social networking company:
- Mozilla: The developer of the Firefox browser said it will no longer advertise on Facebook, and it has established a petition asking the social network to improve its privacy settings. Mozilla said it would consider returning if Facebook strengthens its privacy settings.
- Tesla and SpaceX: Founder Elon Musk deleted the Facebook pages for Tesla and SpaceX after being asked to do so on Twitter.
- Sonos: The audio company is cutting off advertising to not just Facebook, but also Instagram (owned by Facebook), Google, YouTube and Twitter for a week. In addition, it'll "go dark" on its Facebook and Instagram accounts next week "in solidarity with those seeking to build a healthier, more consumer-friendly tech ecosystem," the company said in a blog post.
- Commerzbank: The German bank said it will pull advertising from Facebook.
- Cher: The singer announced via Twitter that she's deleted her Facebook page, saying it was "VERY HARD 4 me."
