Several Apple iCloud services hit by outages

Screenshot by Joan Solsman/CNET

Several iCloud services are experiencing outages Sunday morning, including Calendar, Contacts iCloud Drive, according to Apple's System status webpage. The service disruptions began around 6 a.m. PT, according to the page.

Services affected by the outages include Find My, iCloud Account & Sign In, iCloud Backup, iCloud Bookmarks & Tabs, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Drive, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Mail, iCloud Storage Upgrades, Photos and Screen Time.

Some messages on the status board say the service may be slow or unresponsive, while others say users are unable to login.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.