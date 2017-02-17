Seth Rogen tweets plea to Donald Trump Jr. to get dad to quit

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Jim Spellman, WireImage

Life seemed simpler when Seth Rogen was making a comedy about North Korean despot Kim Jong-Un.

Now the actor is taking on President Donald Trump.

Rogen had a brainstorm Thursday. He noticed that the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., follows him on Twitter. So Rogen decided to address him directly.

"Yo! @DonaldJTrumpJr! I noticed you follow me on Twitter. Please ask your dad to resign before he destroys the planet. Thanks dude," he tweeted.

Rogen is, technically, a citizen of both Canada and the US, which some might liken to being a Republican-Democrat.

Still, having found what he believes is the key to saving the world, he was unilaterally undeterred.

Rogen went further.

He started sending direct-messages (and then tweeting them) to the oldest male Trump sibling: "Hey man! It's Seth. Your father is trying to discredit our media, collude with Russia, and destroy the environment. It would be super cool of you to be like 'yo, dad, why don't you stop all this and go back to being just a guy on TV.' The majority of the world would be pretty psyched. Thanks!!!"

Rogen emitted a couple more DMs, each trying to get Trump Jr. to see Rogen's light. All, at the time of writing, had not been graced with a reply.

Trump Jr. didn't immediately respond to my request for comment either.

Who may be next to step up and plead their case to the littler Trump? Browsing the list of the celebs whom Trump Jr. follows, I see astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson, CNN's Jake Tapper, comedians John Oliver and Ellen DeGeneres and even Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

I fear it may not be Musk. He seems entirely unsure at the moment how aggressively he should express his political views.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.