Seth Rogen says Twitter CEO 'does not seem to give a f***' about fighting white supremacists

Seth Rogen is best known for stoner comedy, but he may not be joking about this -- today, the actor/producer/comedian called out Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for his stance on white supremacists.

I’ve been DMing with @jack about his bizarre need to verify white supremacists on his platform for the last 8 months or so, and after all the exchanges, I’ve reached a conclusion: the dude simply does not seem to give a fuck. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 3, 2018

I've been DMing with @jack about his bizarre need to verify white supremacists on his platform for the last 8 months or so, and after all the exchanges, I've reached a conclusion: the dude simply does not seem to give a fuck.

Apparently, Rogen had a direct line to the head of Twitter for the past 8 months to chat about Twitter's hate problem. Wow, to say the least.

Mind you, it's not like Twitter is doing nothing about its toxicity problem -- in December, it started banning notable white nationalist and nazi groups, and the company's currently fighting in court to keep them banned.

But Twitter is also facing pressure from the right, claiming that the social network is trying to suppress conservative viewpoints -- reportedly, Dorsey has been holding secret dinners with conservative leaders who believe the tech industry is biased.

Now, Rogen seems to be suggesting @Jack doesn't care as much as he lets on. That's something that feminist Mikki Kendall seems to agree with:

He doesn't. I have talked to his staff, worked with them & they care. He doesn't. He has some bizarre idea that this platform isn't supposed to consider the harm it can enable. But only in one direction. — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) July 3, 2018

But we can't say for sure that Rogen isn't just frustrated with Twitter's slow progress. (Show us the receipts, Seth!)

Twitter declined to comment. Rogen didn't immediately reply to requests for comment.

