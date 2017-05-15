Seth MacFarlane's 'The Orville' looks like the real 'Galaxy Quest' show

You may love the space adventures shown in the Star Wars and Star Trek movies, but sometimes high stakes mean high stress. Perhaps that is where "The Orville," Seth MacFarlane's upcoming space comedy show, is going to fit right in.

MacFarlane ("Family Guy," "Ted"), who is both the show's creator and expected star, tweeted the first image of his space crew Monday. Up front is MacFarlane, whose character is the ship's commanding officer, looking absolutely miserable next to his first officer/ex-wife played by Adrianne Palicki ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") Behind them are several crew members (the standard mix of humans, an android and an alien often seen in a space TV show). Jon Favreau ("The Jungle Book") is serving as director on the show's pilot.

The show, which is coming to Fox's 2017-2018 lineup, is set 400 years in the future on "a mid-level exploratory spaceship" as it deals with issues both of the intergalactic variety as well as the ordinary.

Few other details are known about the show, but these potentially hilarious ones hint at being in line with the spirit of the 1999 movie "Galaxy Quest" -- which itself was reportedly in talks to get a TV series revival in 2015. (BuzzFeed's Jarret Wieselman tweeted the observation with another photo of the show to back up that point)

While "Galaxy Quest" focused on the misadventures of the cast of a fictional space TV show of the same name, might "The Orville" be that real show? We'll find out when the show debuts this fall.