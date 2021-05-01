Set the mood with 49 feet of LED light strips for just $31

Before I actually got my hands on an LED light strip, I thought they were vaguely ridiculous. I couldn't imagine what practical use it would serve, and it seemed like one of those examples of a product that exists because a factory somewhere had a surplus of LEDs and had to invent a product that would use them. Well, I was wrong -- whether it's bias lighting behind a television or mood light strips behind the sofa, there are a slew of great reasons to string LED lights up around the house.

I've said before that you shouldn't pay full retail for LED light strips: They go on sale far too often. And right now there's a one-day sale on Govee lights at Amazon, with three different lengths all marked down about 30% -- the best prices I've seen at least all the way back to Black Friday and possibly longer.

Govee Today only, save 32% on this 16-foot strip of LED smart lights that usually sell for $25. These lights come with a small remote control and are also optionally app-controlled. You can also command them via Alexa and Google Assistant. Among the strip's smart features: a built-in microphone lets the lights sync with music playing in the room. Comes with adhesive to install nondestructively on any surface.

Govee The Govee 32.8-foot package is actually a bundle of two rolls of 16-foot strips controllable via the Govee mobile app. Each strip has its own RGBICX chip which allows it to display multiple colors simultaneously via 15 independent segments. There are 64 scene modes to choose from, and the strips can sync the lights to your music. Today only, it's 33% off the regular price of $40.

Govee Usually $45, this kit is 30% off today only. It's comprised of two rolls of 24.6-foot LED strips. It's controllable via the Govee app, bundled remote control or by voice with Alexa and Google Assistant. There are 64 scene modes and two music modes to choose from.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.